Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X + Jack Harlow Lead 2022 MTV Video Music Award Nominations

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards won’t have to worry about being dissed by Lil Nas X this year. He, along with Kendrick Lamar and Jack Harlow, top in nominations this year.
The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards Nominations Are Here
Nothing screams the end of the summer more than the MTV Video Music Awards. The annual awards show that made its triumphant return in 2021, hosting an in-person spectacle at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, this year, the shenanigans will head to the Prudential Center in New Jersey.
Coming into the night, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X, and Jack Harlow could have big nights at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. Harlow and his best buddy Nas X earned multiple nominations for their collaborative effort “Industry Baby,” video of the year, best collaboration, best direction, best art direction, best visual effects, and best choreography.
Lil Nas X and Harlow are also up for artist of the year, thanks to their respective projects.
Kendrick Lamar is also being recognized for the first time since 2018. The Compton rapper’s standout single “N95” off his latest album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, earned a Best Hip-Hop nod. Lamar also earned nominations in the Video For Good and Best Visual Effects categories for “The Heart Part 5.”
K.Dot also got a Best Editing nomination for “Family Ties,” a song he is featured on alongside his cousin Baby Keem, “N95” was nominated in the same category.
Other notable names who could walk home with a moon person include Doja Cat, H.E.R., Nicki Minaj, The Weekend, Drake, Young Thug, Megan Thee Stallion, and much more. You can peep the full list of nominations from the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards categories we care about below.
Video of The Year
- Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
- Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO/Republic
- Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records
- Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records
- Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records
- Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal” – Geffen Records
- Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records
Artist of The Year
- Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment
- Drake – OVO/Republic
- Ed Sheeran – Atlantic Records
- Harry Styles – Columbia Records
- Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records
- Lil Nas X – Columbia Records
- Lizzo – Atlantic Records
Song of The Year
- Adele – “Easy On Me” – Columbia Records
- Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
- Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
- Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI / Interscope Records
- Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY” – Columbia Records
Best New Artist
- Baby Keem – Columbia Records
- Dove Cameron – Disruptor Records / Columbia Records
- GAYLE – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records
- Latto – Streamcut / RCA Records
- Måneskin – Arista Records
- SEVENTEEN – PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records
Push Performance of The Year
- September 2021: Griff – “One Night” – Warner Records
- October 2021: Remi Wolf – “Sexy Villain” – Island Records
- November 2021: Nessa Barrett – “i hope ur miserable until ur dead” – Warner Records
- December 2021: SEVENTEEN – “Rock With You” – PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records
- January 2021: Mae Muller – “Better Days” – Capitol Records UK
- February 2022: GAYLE – “abcdefu” – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records
- March 2022: Sheneesa – “R U That” – Rich Immigrants / Interscope Records
- April 2022: Omar Apollo – “Tamagotchi” – Warner Records
- May 2022: Wet Leg – “Chaise Longue” – Domino Recording Company
- June 2022: Muni Long – “Baby Boo” – Supergiant Records LLC / Def Jam Recording
- July 2022: Doechii – “Persuasive” – Top Dog Entertainment / Capitol Records
Best Collaboration
- Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO/Republic
- Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI / Interscope Records
- Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records
- Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment
- Post Malone & The Weeknd – “One Right Now” – Mercury Records / Republic Records
- ROSALÍA ft. The Weeknd – “LA FAMA” – Columbia Records
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY” – Columbia Records
Best Pop
- Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
- Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
- Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records
- Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records
- Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records
- Olivia Rodrigo – “traitor” – Geffen Records
Best Hip-Hop
- Eminem & Snoop Dogg – “From The D 2 The LBC” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
- Future ft. Drake, Tems – “WAIT FOR U” – Freebandz / Epic Records
- Kendrick Lamar – “N95” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
- Latto – “Big Energy” – Streamcut / RCA Records
- Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – “Do We Have A Problem?” – Young Money / Cash Money / Republic Records
- Pusha T – “Diet Coke” – G.O.O.D. Music / Def Jam
Best Latin
- Anitta – “Envolver” – Warner Records
- Bad Bunny – “Tití Me Preguntó” – Rimas Entertainment
- Becky G X KAROL G – “MAMIII” – Kemosabe Records / Sony Music Latin / RCA Records
- Daddy Yankee – “REMIX” – Republic Records
- Farruko – “Pepas” – Sony Music US Latin
- J Balvin & Skrillex – “In Da Getto” – Sueños Globales, LLC /Universal Music Latino / Asylum Records UK
Best R&B
- Alicia Keys – “City of Gods (Part II)” – AKW
- Chlöe – “Have Mercy” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
- H.E.R. – “For Anyone” – RCA Records
- Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side” – Keep Cool/RCA Records
- Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B – “No Love (Extended Version)” – LVRN / Interscope Records
- The Weeknd – “Out Of Time” – XO / Republic Records
Video For Good
- Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
- Latto – “P*ssy” – Streamcut / RCA Records
- Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records
- Rina Sawayama – “This Hell” – Dirty Hit
- Stromae – “Fils de joie” – Mosaert Label / The Darkroom / Interscope Records
Best Cinematography
- Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties” – Columbia Records
- Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran – “Bam Bam” – Epic Records
- Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records
- Kendrick Lamar – “N95” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
- Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side” – Keep Cool / RCA Records
- Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records
Best Direction
- Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties” – Columbia Records
- Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
- Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records
- Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records
- Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records
- Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records
Best Art Direction
- Adele – “Oh My God” – Columbia Records
- Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
- Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO / Republic Records
- Kacey Musgraves – “simple times” – Interscope Records / MCA Nashville
- Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records
- Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment
Best Visual Effects
- Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
- Coldplay X BTS – “My Universe” – Atlantic Records
- Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5” – pgLang/Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records
- Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records
- Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY” – Columbia Records
Best Choreography
- BTS – “Permission to Dance” – BIGHIT Music/Geffen Records
- Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
- FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd – “Tears In The Club” – Atlantic Records
- Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records
- Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records
- Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side” – Keep Cool / RCA Records
Best Editing
- Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties” – Columbia Records
- Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
- Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal” – Geffen Records
- ROSALÍA – “SAOKO” – Columbia Records
- Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records
- The Weeknd – “Take My Breath” – XO / Republic Records
—
Photo: Jason Koerner / Getty
Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X + Jack Harlow Lead 2022 MTV Video Music Award Nominations was originally published on hiphopwired.com