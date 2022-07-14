Beyoncé Joins TikTok And Brings All Of Her Music With Her

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Life just got a little better. Beyoncé is now on TikTok which means all of her music is available for TikTok users to add to their videos.

The icon joined the popular app today, causing the Beehive and TikTok culture to completely freak out. In just her short time of being on the platform, Beyoncé has already gained 3.4 million followers, and of course, she is following no one.

In true Bey form, her first TikTok post is epic. The Grammy-award-winning singer shared an entertaining video of various fans enjoying her latest hit, “Break My Soul.” The video consists of people dancing, strutting, doing sign language, burning sage, eating popcorn, and crying to the upbeat song. A breast-pumping mother and rapper Cardi B even make an appearance in the video!

Bey captioned the video, “Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy! Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! – Love B —#RENAISSANCE #BREAKMYSOUL.” Thus far, her post has garnered over 234,000 likes and over 10,000 comments.

Beyoncé on TikTok is epic. And because she graced TikTok with her virtual presence, her songs are also available on the platform. We are quite sure that users will have loads of fun possibly breaking up with their lover to “Irreplaceable” or showcasing a baecation with “Summer” by the Carters playing in the background. The TikTok possibilities are endless regarding Bey’s music, and we can’t wait to see these new videos with her tracks!

