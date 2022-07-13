The L In LV: Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Collection Gets Release Date, About 3 Stacks A Pair

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

One of the most sought after feet pieces in recent history is coming to the general market. The Louis Vuitton Nike Air Force 1 collection has an official release date.

As per Hype Beast the culture’s most important sneaker has received a historic luxury upgrade thanks to Virgil Abloh. Prior to his passing the late great curated a limited-edition LV co-branded 1’s. Earlier this year the world got a sneak peak at the kicks as they were seeded to a select few lucky individuals. Additionally, 200 pairs were auctioned off at Sotheby’s with 100% of the profits going to benefit The Virgil Abloh “Post-Modern” Scholarship Fund. As expected the bids went through the roof and most sneaker collectors were immediately priced out.

This week the sneaker world received some big news in that the Louis Vuitton collection will be available to the general market. Starting Tuesday, July 19 interested parties can “try” to cop the co-branded sneakers via the Louis Vuitton website. The “Met Gold/Baroque Brown/Black,” “White/Team Royal,” “Triple White” and “Black/Anthracite” will be available in the low versions. Additionally, we get some mids via the “Sail/Multicolor” and triple white.

Naturally these pieces will come with a luxury price ticket. The lows start at $2,750.00 and $3,450.00 for the mids but expect these to go quickly. You can find more information, or really get your hopes up, here.

Photo: LOUIS VUITTON / NIKE

