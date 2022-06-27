Beloved Houston Community Pastor Reportedly Killed In Road Rage Incident

A highly revered pastor and staple in the Houston community was killed during a possible road-rage incident on the Gulf Freeway at Gould Road Friday afternoon. KPRC 2 reports that Reverend Dr. Ronald K. Mouton Sr. of the East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church was shot and killed by another driver as he traveled on the feeder road around 4:19 p.m.

Members of the East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, pastors from all over the Houston area, family, and friends are now mourning the loss.