Help Fight Hunger AND Earn A Free Ticket To ‘FOR THE H’

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

No person should ever go hungry. Let’s make sure every citizen in Houston has a full, healthy meal. Do some good in the community and be rewarded: Earn tickets to FOR THE H, taking place at 713 Music Hall. The show features Ludacris, Jacquees, KenTheMan, DJ Chose, DJ XO, Sally Sossa, Yung Pooda & more.

PRE-REGISTER TO FIGHT HUNGER IN BY CLICKING HERE

That’s it! Thanks for being a winner in the fight against hunger. Take a look below for all the details on this event. Beginning at Noon Saturday, July 2nd be one of the first 100 listeners to check in to volunteer and you’re guaranteed a ticket to the show. Then, join the volunteer party with 97.9 The Box and The Huff Law Firm from 1pm – 4pm .