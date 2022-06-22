The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s ‘Elephants Are Petty Too’ | Episode 73

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

It’s the beginning of Summer and Beyonce announces a new album and drops a new song. Plus Drake drops a surprise album with a new sound. Martin Lawrence and Tisha Campbell bury the hatchet. An angry Elephant stomps a woman to death then shows up at her funeral with a pack of Elephants and stomps the dead woman’s corpse.

The Final Question To Undress got real. A woman suggests to men that if they are dating a girl and she doesn’t have at least two good girlfriends then they shouldn’t date them.

