Talk about a full-circle moment! It’s always amazing to see one of our own grow and return with so much insight to share with listeners. For Black Music Month, we caught up with Tami LaTrell: She helped take The Box to the next level during her time here and now, via The Mezzo Agency, she’s using her knowledge and unique understanding of the industry to help singers & songwriters do the same.

Learn more about The Mezzo Agency by visiting mezzoagency.com