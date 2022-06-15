Mary J. Blige Is Going On Tour! Check Out Her ‘Good Morning Gorgeous Tour’ Dates

After a five-year hiatus from headlining a show, the “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul” announced her ‘Good Morning Gorgeous Tour’.
Mary J. Blige’s Good Morning Gorgeous Tour starts this fall making spots in New Jersey, Texas, North Carolina, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Atlanta, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Cincinnati, and more. Alongside the veteran will be R&B singers Queen Naija & Ella Mai who both performed with her at Blige’s Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit in Atlanta during Mother’s Day weekend.
Tickets will be on sale this Friday, June 17, check out the dates below. Get ticket information here.
Mary J. Blige’s Good Morning Gorgeous Tour Dates
Sep 17 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Sep 18 — Washington, D.C. @ Capitol One Arena
Sep 21 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
Sep 22 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Sep 24 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena **
Sep 25 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
Sep 28 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Center at The BJCC
Sep 29 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Oct 01 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Oct 02 — Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena *
Oct 06 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena ***
Oct 08 — Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino
Oct 09 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
Oct 12 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
Oct 15 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
Oct 16 — Memphis, TN @ FedEX Forum
Oct 19 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Oct 20 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
Oct 22 — Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum
Oct 23 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
Oct 26 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Oct 27 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
Oct 29 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall
Ella Mai not performing *
Queen Naija not performing **
Neither Ella Mai or Queen Naija performing ***
