The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Roddy Ricch was supposed to perform at Governors Ball in New York City this weekend. However, the Compton rapper was popped on weapons charges as he was entering the venue in Queens, and his plans went kaput.

The “The Box” rapper was supposed to perform on Saturday (June 11), but that was a no-go thanks to a gun in the whip.

According to TMZ Hip Hop, Roddy and his team were stopped at a security checkpoint to the Queens festival and law enforcement said they found a loaded in the vehicle. According to the cops, they also found “about 9 rounds of ammo as well as a large capacity magazine.”

Roddy and two other people in the vehicle were arrested and the rapper was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a large capacity ammo feeding device and unlawful possession of said device.

Bruh…

As of Sunday morning (June 12), Roddy is still police custody and waiting arraignment. Considering New York’s gun laws, his team better be looking for the best lawyers they can afford since the authorities seem to love making examples out of rappers.

Ironically, Lil Wayne, who himself served timed after getting caught with a firearm in NYC, was supposed to perform at Governors Ball on Friday night (replacing the Migos), but he himself had to cancel citing a “flight disruption.”

Roddy Ricch Arrested For Gun In NYC Before Governors Ball, Performance Is A Wash was originally published on hiphopwired.com