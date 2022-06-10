Juneteenth 2022: Honoring Black Excellence Featuring Dr. Charlene Flash, M.D., M.P.H.

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Dr. Charlene Flash is a national expert on the implementation of HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis, having developed one of the first comprehensive HIV prevention programs in the United States to prescribe HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to high-risk heterosexuals and men who have sex with men (MSM) in a real-world setting outside the context of a demonstration project or clinical trials.

She is currently the President and CEO of Avenue 360 Health and Wellness in Houston, TX, and an Assistant Professor of Medicine in the Division of Infectious Disease at Baylor College of Medicine. She provides primary care to a large panel of patients living with HIV at Thomas Street Health Center, one of the oldest and largest free-standing HIV clinics in the United States.

This Juneteenth we are celebrating nineteen incredible people who have impacted the black community whether through, business leadership, community outreach or dedication to the culture. Tune each day as we tell their story and shine a light on their amazing efforts…THE NINETEEN presented by:​