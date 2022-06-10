HOU GOT NEXT: R&B Edition – Enter to Perform at For The H!!

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Every performer on the come up dreams of their opportunity to share their gift with the world. We just announced our 2022 For The H concert, going down July 9th at 713 Music Hall, and we create a space for a special young talent to shine.

GET TICKETS TO FOR THE H

That’s why the R&B Edition of HOU GOT NEXT will be a special one. Enter for YOUR chance to perform alongside a list of big names at For The H. Here’s what you gotta do:

Upload a vid of you singing your ORIGINAL track to Instagram

Use the hashtag #HouGotNextRnB

Tag @979TheBox

Good luck! Hit the next page for official rules.