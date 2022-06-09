Trevante Rhodes Transforms Into Mike Tyson In First Trailer For HULU Limited Series ‘MIKE’

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Mike Tyson is one of the world’s most fascinating people, so it’s only right there is a limited series documenting his interesting life on the way.

Trevante Rhodes As Mike Tyson Has Us Intrigued

Wednesday (Jun.8), Hulu delivered the first teaser trailer for its upcoming 8-episode limited series MIKE starring Trevante Rhodes (Moonlight) as the polarizing former professional boxer, and it looks L I T.

The show will highlight Mike Tyson’s life, from his days as a youth to his meteoric rise as one of boxing’s most dangerous heavyweights to his well-documented falls along the way.

The series from creator/screenwriter Steven Rogers and the team behind I,Tonya, and showrunner Karin Gist, executive producer of Our Kind of People, is unauthorized, meaning Tyson does not have any involvement.

That alone should mean this series will be going there as it promises to be a “no-holds-barred look at the life of Mike Tyson – and it is one wild ride.”

Official synopsis:

MIKE explores the dynamic and controversial story of Mike Tyson. The 8-episode limited series explores the tumultuous ups and downs of Tyson’s boxing career and personal life – from being a beloved global athlete to a pariah and back again. Focusing the lens on Mike Tyson, the series examines class in America, race in America, fame and the power of media, misogyny, the wealth divide, the promise of the American Dream, and ultimately our own role in shaping Mike’s story.

Along with Trevante Rhodes, MIKE also stars Russell Hornsby, with guest stars Harvey Keitel, Laura Harrier, and Li Eubanks. The series will premiere exclusively on Hulu on August 25.

We are intrigued to hear what Tyson will have to say about MIKE. Keep in mind Jamie Foxx is working on a Mike Tyson limited series and that Antoine Fuqua will be directing and executive producing.

Step into the eye-opening trailer that will have you saying wow to yourself below.

Photo: HULU / Mike

Trevante Rhodes Transforms Into Mike Tyson In First Trailer For HULU Limited Series ‘MIKE’ was originally published on cassiuslife.com