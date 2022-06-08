The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Latto took to Instagram earlier this week to show off her latest fashionable fit and looked absolutely stunning in the process!

Taking to the platform, the rapper donned an orange and white corset dress with dramatic sleeves and waistline. She paired the look with matching over the knee boots that featured the same pattern as the dress, and posed for the ‘Gram serving face and body in the process. As for her hair, she rocked her golden blond locs in a long braided ponytail with swooped edges. “B***** twice my age but aint half as paid,” she captioned the IG photo. Check it out below.

Of course, we weren’t the only ones loving this fashionable look on the “It’s Giving” rapper and flooded her IG comment section with their stamps of approval. “ ,” wrote fellow rapper Yung Miami on the look while another wrote, “The face. The body. The energy. You are just .”

Latto Serves For The Girls In A Matching Orange Ensemble was originally published on hellobeautiful.com