Juneteenth 2022: Honoring Black Excellence featuring Dr. Courtney Jacocks Chance

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Dr. Courtney Jacocks Chance is a committed general dentist within the Houston metropolitan area. She is co-owner of Oaks Point Pediatric Dentistry in the Garden Oaks/Oak Forest community with her husband, a board certified pediatric dentist, Dr. Christopher W. Chance. She is a Cum Laude graduate of Howard University, received her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from Meharry Medical College and completed her General Practice Residency training at the University of Kentucky. Her goal was to help impact the public by providing knowledge and understanding of the importance of excellent oral health and its correlation and impact on one’s general health.

She also strived to become an advocate for those struggling with dental anxiety and sought to provide gracious, supportive and compassionate care for those suffering from difficult diseases such as HIV/AIDS.

This Juneteenth we are celebrating nineteen incredible people who have impacted the black community whether through, business leadership, community outreach or dedication to the culture. Tune each day as we tell their story and shine a light on their amazing efforts…THE NINETEEN presented by:​