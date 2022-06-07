Juneteenth 2022: Honoring Black Excellence with Chris and Ben Williams

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Co-founded in August 2012 by brothers Chris and Ben Williams, the restaurant is a tribute to the culinary tradition begun by their great-grandmother, Lucille B. Smith, who was an educator, culinary innovator and successful entrepreneur who founded her own food corporation. Today, Executive Chef Chris Williams and Chef de Cuisine Khang Hoang continue to pay homage to her by replicating some of her most famous recipes while embellishing others to create innovative takes on Southern food classics.

Lucille’s is a tribute to a legacy of culinary excellence started almost a century ago. A locally-owned restaurant in the heart of Houston’s Museum District and is a staple.

This Juneteenth we are celebrating nineteen incredible people who have impacted the black community whether through, business leadership, community outreach or dedication to the culture. Tune each day as we tell their story and shine a light on their amazing efforts…THE NINETEEN presented by:​