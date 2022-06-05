Mother Of Producer Metro Boomin Reportedly Killed By Husband

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Metro Boomin, a chart-topping producer who made his name in Atlanta, was rocked by personal tragedy over the weekend. The St. Louis native’s mother was reportedly killed by her husband, who later committed suicide after the act.

TMZ exclusively reports that Metro Boomin’s mother, Leslie Joanne Wayne, was found dead just outside of Atlanta city limits. Sources tell the outlet that her husband, not Metro’s birth father, committed the crime this past Friday (June 3). Reps for Metro confirmed the passing of Ms. Wayne but further details have been kept quiet.

Metro Boomin, 28, was born Leland Tyler Wayne and raised in St. Louis. He maintained a close relationship with his mother, who helped her son with his production career by driving him to Atlanta to connect with artists he sold tracks to. Metro often lavished his mother with expensive gifts and always showed immense gratitude for his loved one.

The news comes as the city of Atlanta is reeling from the news that beloved rapper Trouble AKA Skoob was shot and killed over the weekend. Trouble and Metro Boomin were connected via their music journeys as commonplace in the tight-knit Hip-Hop community in the Atlanta region.

Our warmest thoughts and condolences to the Wayne family and their loved ones.

