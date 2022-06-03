Juneteenth 2022: Honoring Black Excellence Featuring Bun B

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

This Juneteenth we are celebrating nineteen incredible people who have impacted the black community whether through, business leadership, community outreach or dedication to the culture. Tune each day as we tell their story and shine a light on their amazing efforts…THE NINETEEN presented by ​

It’s been well over 25 years since Bernard Freeman—known better to the world as Bun B —changed the hip-hop landscape as one half of the legendary UGK alongside the late Pimp C. A lot has changed in those two and a half decades. While the Grammy nominated duo collectively delivered six classic albums and two EPs, Bun solidified his solo warrior status with five projects that embodied his Port Arthur, Texas mantra to keep it trill.

Bun B’s rise to fame includes many milestones that not only represented Houston in the hip-hop world, but also carried them to unfathomable heights. From making history at the Houston Live Stock and Rodeo and headlining the only all hip hop performance in the rodeo’s history and his Trill Burger company. Bun B has been making his legacy in Houston for years to come.