Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Reportedly The 1st Pro Athlete To Sign With Kanye West’s Donda Sports

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Donda Sports is slowly but surely becoming a force in the sports world.

TMZ exclusively reports that Jaylen Brown has inked a deal to join Kanye West’s Donda Sports. The news comes after the celebrity gossip site reported that Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams’ All-Pro Aaron Donald also signed with Ye’s sports imprint.

Originally it was reported by TMZ that Donald was the first pro athlete joining Donda Sports, but the honor and privilege belong to Brown, who just recently punched a ticket to the NBA finals with his Boston Celtics to face the Golden State Warriors. According to TMZ‘s sources, Brown joining Donda Sports was made official when Ye attended the Warriors vs. Celtics game in March.

Brown was later spotted rocking a Donda Sports hoodie in a photo opp with A$AP Ferg. So why did Yeezy recruit Brown? It all came down to the Boston Celtics star’s faith, charitable work, and his skills.

Per TMZ:

So, why 25-year-old Brown?? We’re told Donda eyed the Eastern Conference champ because of his intelligence, social activism, and charitable work … as well as his success on the court.

On top of that, the deal was especially important to Ye because Jaylen is a God-fearing man … and his mother emphasized the importance of education at a young age, just like Donda.

We’re told Ye thinks Brown is underappreciated … and wants to bring him to “superhero” status during his career and long after his playing days. It’s clear West is trying to build a powerhouse like Roc Nation Sports, but at the time, folks were not too sure about decisions like making Antonio Brown the president. We’re still waiting to see the fruits of that decision. Also, we only got an announcement via Brown’s Instagram account. We are intrigued to see how Kanye West and Donda Sports will help elevate players like Jaylen Brown and what sneakers come out of this deal, being that Brown was an adidas guy. Photo: Maddie Meyer / Getty

Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Reportedly The 1st Pro Athlete To Sign With Kanye West’s Donda Sports was originally published on cassiuslife.com