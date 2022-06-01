Juneteenth 2022: Honoring Black Excellence

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

This Juneteenth we are celebrating nineteen incredible people who have impacted the black community whether through, business leadership, community outreach or dedication to the culture. Tune each day as we tell their story and shine a light on their amazing efforts…THE NINETEEN presented by ​

Gulf Coast Community Service Association

US Army

AARP-Houston

General Order 3. Vodka (Jubilee)

Juneteenth HBCU Alliance

Hennessy

Jarren Small and Doug James are founders of Educational Entertainment and Reading with a Rapper. They an innovative educational curriculum called Reading with a Rapper (RWAR), an interactive learning program that uses relatable, innovative tools and metrics to teach English Language Arts (ELA) skills to students in grades 4-12. With partnerships with artists like Meek Mill, 2 Chainz, Bun B alongside their Senior Fest Week of events, Jarren and Doug have become a fixture for the youth in the city of Houston.