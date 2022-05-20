Contests
Salute To Everyday Dads: Nominate A Father Today!

Nomination period ends Friday, June 10, 2022

Honoring Everyday Dads Fathers Day 2022 Contest

Texas Women’s Empowerment Foundation BossLife Foundation wants to honor the everyday dads.

Ten Houston Dads will win swag filled gifts, prizes, awards and an evening of recognition.

Tell us about his strength, commitment, and love for his family and community over this last year. How is he consistent with his love of family, community and attention to not only his children but other children who may need a mentor. Complete your nomination by providing the information in the link below before Midnight on Friday, June 10, 2022, for consideration by our judges.

CLICK HERE TO NOMINATE A DAD

