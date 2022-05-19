Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Welcome Their Baby Boy

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Secrets out the bag!

Rihanna secretly delivered her first child – a baby boy – on May 13th, according to a Facebook user claiming to work at the hospital where the singer gave birth.

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Expecting First Baby….Drake Mad or Nah?

We are proud Rihanna welcomed a healthy baby to the world. Her entire pregnancy she was dripped in designer but still experienced its fair share of drama. It was an emotional time for the pair following his arrest in Los Angeles, as she was forced to cancel their baby shower . Nonetheless we a proud and excited for the journey Rihanna and A$AP Rocky will embark on as parents!

