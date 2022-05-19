CLOSE
Secrets out the bag!
Rihanna secretly delivered her first child – a baby boy – on May 13th, according to a Facebook user claiming to work at the hospital where the singer gave birth.
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Expecting First Baby….Drake Mad or Nah?
The post Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Welcomes Their Baby, “She HAD A BOY YALL”! appeared first on 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop – Philly.
Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Welcome Their Baby Boy was originally published on rnbphilly.com
