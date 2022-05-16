Drake Confirms OVO Fest Will Return In 2022

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

We guess we can take this as a sign of nature finally healing. Drake’s OVO Fest will return in 2022.

Drizzy made a special appearance during Streatham-born rapper Dave’s Toronto tour stop and had some good news for fans of his two-day music festival. Drake surprised fans when he came out on stage to join Dave for a performance of his hit song “Wanna Know.”

After the performance, Drake announced that OVO Fest would be returning in 2022. Drake put the festival on ice due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. In typical Drake fashion, he also gushed about Dave, giving him his flowers while he could still smell them.

“Toronto, please, like I said, this guy right here is one generational talent. Whether he is rapping, pouring out his heart, whether he’s turning all the way up, whether he’s playing the piano, whether he’s acting in our show, Top Boy, I promise you this guy right here is one of one – make some noise for Dave.” He further added, “I love you with all my heart. They let the city back open so I will see you at OVO Fest soon.”

Dave and Drake’s lives became intertwined when he hopped on Dave’s single “Wanna Know” well before the Canadian rapper became a producer on the Netflix series Top Boy. Dave can be seen in the first season of the re-launched show alongside other UK artists Kano, Little Simz, Asher D, and Bashy.

The last OVO Festival featured a lineup that early-late, 90s-early 2000’s music fans dreamed about. Names like B2K, Mario, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, the Ying Yang Twins, Chingy, and Bobby V, with special guests Cardi B, Offset, Rick Ross, Meek Mill, Tyga, and more performed. According to HypeBeast, this year’s upcoming festival will feature more UK artists.

Outside of the festival’s return announcement, Drake has not shared any more information. That could all change in the coming days, and we will definitely bring you that news when it arrives.

Photo: George Pimentel / Getty

