VIDEO: Rapper Freddie Gibbs Jumped In Midst Of Restaurant Brawl

Things haven’t been looking too good as of late in the city of Buffalo, New York, particularly following a racially motivated mass shooting over the weekend at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Ave.

However, it also looks like Gary, Indiana emcee Freddie Gibbs is having an Upstate upset of his own after he was caught on camera getting jumped by a large group of men in the midst of a restaurant brawl at a local Dinosaur Bar-B-Que.

The footage obtained by TMZ (seen above) shows Gibbs doing his best to fend off what looks like 20 assailants, all believed to be affiliated with rival rapper and Buffalo native Benny The Butcher. The “Careless” lyricist was in town for a performance at Town Ballroom on his Space Rabbit Tour, which he still managed to pull off even though he had to do it with a swollen eye. There were also unconfirmed reports that he got his signature rabbit chain snatched during the melee, but a video later posted by Gibbs’ girlfriend seemed to debunk that rumor quickly.

The beef involving Freddie Gibbs and Benny The Butcher is odd because, well, they have a pretty dope song together titled “One Way Flight” on the latter emcee’s 2020 album, Burden of Proof. Sometime after the record was released, Benny did an interview where he seemed to downplay the collab by saying that it “came and went.” Gibbs retaliated to the slight diss with his signature sense of dark humor and trolling, even mocking a November 2020 robbery attempt on the Griselda affiliate where he was shot in the leg.

The violence associated with rap beefs is never worth the entertainment aspect of it. With that said, we hope this one between Freddie Gibbs and Benny The Butcher ends sooner rather than later. Peep their track together below for a reminder of a time when the two were on good terms:

