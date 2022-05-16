The 2022 Billboard Music Awards took place last night (May 15) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

The City Girls were amongst the celebrities in attendance. During their presentation of the Top R&B Artist, in which their ‘Pussy Talk’ collaborator Doja Cat won, one half of the tandem suffered a wardrobe malfunction.

Jatavia Shakara Jackson, known by her stage name JT, shared the stage with Yung Miami in a sheer silver gown that seemed to expose her private area. Although viewers thought they seen more, JT fortunately had on black underwear underneath her dress.

Twitter didn’t take long to start chiming in about the incident. Some fans questioned JT’s stylist for the malfunction. Some figured that the blame should be put on the broadcast for not making sure she was good before letting her take the stage. Others simply thought that JT should’ve been more aware herself and questioned how she didn’t know that she was exposed the way she was.

JT didn’t seem to care for the chatter. She responded to one fan’s tweet urging her to relax and reassuring her that she actually did have on underwear.

Even though she came through with the clarification, fans were still adamant that they saw what they saw. In normal Twitter fashion, users continued to discuss the situation.

JT decided to give the people more to talk about. She posted herself in the dress today (May 16). If unbothered was a person, it would be JT.

Twitter Responds to JT’s Explicit Wardrobe Malfunction at Billboard Awards was originally published on globalgrind.com