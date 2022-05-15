The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

JT of the City Girls is trending on Twitter after she experienced an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction while presenting an award at tonight’s 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

The rap star took to the stage donning a silver gown with a high split but didn’t realize that the split was so high that it revealed part of her underwear on television. Fans were quick to notice the wardrobe mishap and took to Twitter to express their views on the situation.

Many called out the obvious fact that JT’s underwear was exposed on live TV, while others blamed the beauty’s stylist for not getting her together before she stepped on stage.

JT has since responded to the situation, Tweeting back at a fan who called out the incident on her profile. “I have on black Panties RELAX,” wrote to the fan who commented on the mishap. Check out the exchange below.

https://twitter.com/ikno_domo/status/1525993114246164481

Either way, she still looked great on stage at tonight’s awards show!

DON’T MISS…

JT Has Us Green With Envy In This Green Bottega Veneta Look

City Girls Give Hilarious Speech While Accepting Their ‘Future Is Female’ Award: ‘Some Days We Want To Be Rappers. Next Day We Want To Be With Our Men’

The City Girls Give A Sexy Performance At The Savage X Fenty Store In Las Vegas

City Girls’ JT Reacts To Controversial Wardrobe Mishap At Billboard Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com