Young Thug’s YSL Artist Lil Keed Reportedly Died

YSL can’t seem catch a break.

Lil Keed, a YSL artist who has been dominating that Atlanta rap game for the past three years, has reportedly passed away, according to Lil Gotit.

Just this past Monday, (May 9), Young Thug was arrested at his Atlanta home, while Gunna was taken into custody on Wednesday. The indictment includes charges of conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, murder, armed robbery , participation in criminal street gang activity.” Now early this Saturday morning, news surfaced that Keed reportedly died, at the young age of 24, two days before his 25th birthday.

There has yet to be an official confirmation of Keed’s passing nor the cause of death, but Lil Keed’s blood brother, Lil Gotit revealed the passing of his brother on Instagram. Other relatives and friend also took to social media expressing their condolences.

Keed’s last project dropped in 2020, with his “Trapped On Cleveland” album. This album contained 37 tracks in total, with the deluxe edition. Keed’s album collabs included Travis Scott, Young Thug, 42 Dugg, Lil Baby, Chris Brown, and more.

Prayers to the friends and family of Lil Keed.

