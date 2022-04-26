Megan Says Tory Lanez Offered Her $1M To Be Quiet About The Alleged Shooting

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion is speaking out on the situation with Tory Lanez. She said down with Gayle King and spoke about the shooting and shared details of what happened that night. She says that Tory offered her $1 million to not speak on the shooting and why she told the police she stepped on glass in the first story.

Also, a video was released of what happened with the shooting on set with Alec Bladwin. Da Brat shares all the details of what happened with these stories in the Hot Spot.

