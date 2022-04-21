Cardi B Joins In On The ‘Shake It’ Challenge As Best She Can

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

There’s a new challenge sweeping social media, inspired by the recently released drill song Shake It, featuring Cardi B and Cardi B is getting in on it. The Bronx femcee gave the #shakeitchallenge her best try in a Tik Tok video posted to her Instagram account.

Cardi’s entry into the drill scene has raised polarizing feelings for the artist, who revealed in a Clubhouse chat that she was first hesitant to do the song because “these songs are activating these demons that I killed.” She added, “I don’t want to be that girl anymore. I just want to be a mother.”

Speaking of motherhood, Cardi and Offset’s beautiful blended family recently appeared on the cover of Essence Magazine — an idea from Cardi herself. Offset, father of five, praised his wife for embracing his children like they were her own.

“It’s a blessing to be able to have them all together, and to have a wife who’s open and treats them as if they’re her kids,” he says. “It could be an issue, but I don’t have to go through that, and that’s beautiful.”

And she praised him right back, saying, “When I first got pregnant, a lot of people used to be on some ‘You’re a fourth baby mom’ sh-t. But when I had my baby, I felt like things were going to be alright, because I know the type of man that he is with his kids. It’s hard for me to explain, but I see how much he loves his kids and how passionate he is about his kids, and I love that.”

Despite the hardships Cardi and Offset have struggled with within their relationships, it looks like the musical duo have figured it out and are thriving.

