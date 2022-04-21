Jada Pinkett Smith Says The Red Table Won’t Be Discussing Oscar Award Slap!

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Lorel is spilling all the TEA! The season premiere of Red Table Talk may have featured Janelle Monet but Jada is letting us know from the start that husband, Will Smith and the Oscars slap he laid own Chris Rock will NOT be discussed at the table. Oop! A note that debuted at the opening of the show stated that the famlmy is “focused on deep healing” so until further notice we won’t be getting any behind the scenes insight of what really happened.

Do you think Jada’s silent stance is the right way to protect her family? Catch the LODOWN weekdays on The Morning Hustle from 6-10AM ET.

