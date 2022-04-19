Wu-Tang And Nas at Toyota Center Sept. 24

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Hip Hop icons Wu-Tang Clan and Nas have announced their upcoming legendary co-headlining NY State of Mind Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 25-city tour kicks oﬀ on Tuesday, August 30th and will make its stop at the Toyota Center in Houston, TX, on Saturday, September 24, Germania Insurance Amphitheater in Austin, TX, on Sunday, September 25, and Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, TX, as part of the Nissan concert series, on Monday, September 26, 2022.

Tickets go on sale starting on Tuesday, April 26th at 10 am at livenation.com.

PRESALE: American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in Clarkston MI, Toronto, ON, Newark NJ, Houston TX, Austin TX, Oakland, CA and Los Angeles, CA before the general public beginning Tuesday, April 19th at 10am local time through Monday, April 25th at 10 pm.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in select markets beginning Tuesday, April 19th at 10 am until Monday, April 25th at 10 pm through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details click here.

