‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Teaser Trailer Is Here, Sign Us Up

After weeks of rumors, anticipation and straight up demand from the rabid Marvel fanbase, the first official trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder is here and we must say, we want more.

Starring Chris Hemsworth as the God of Thunder, the trailer gives us an idea of what’s going to be going on with Thor post-Endgame and from the looks of things, he’s ready to retire his superhero status. After comedically shedding the pounds he put on between Infinity War and Endgame, Thor seems to be rolling with The Guardians of The Galaxy for a minute before calling it a career and going off on his own romantic adventures. Exactly how he gets back in the game we do now know as the film’s antagonist, Gorr The God Butcher (Christian Bale) isn’t included in the trailer, but we do get our first look at Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) as the female Thor with a reconstructed Mjolnir in hand.

Needless to say, we can’t wait.

Though there’s many rumors surrounding this film including that we’d be seeing the death of Chris Hemsworth’s Thor once and for all to the possibility of the Silver Surfer being introduced in some capacity, nothing’s been confirmed even in the slightest thus far. Still, we’ll be looking forward to finding out come this Summer.

Check out the first trailer to Thor: Love and Thunder below and let us know if you’ll be heading to theaters to check it out when it drops come July 8.

