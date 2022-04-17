Contests
Nominate An Educator to WIN BIG

Salute The Difference Makers in Education

Nominate a local teacher, school principal, librarian, coach, or counselor from your kid’s school! Tell us about the positive impact they are having in our community’s classrooms! Amber Mostyn and Mostyn Law will salute 20 educators in the month of May and each will receive $200, a $100 gift card to Trez Art and Wine Bar, and a commemorative desk plaque honoring their distinction.

Complete your nomination by providing the information below before Midnight on Sunday, May 1, 2022, for consideration by our judges. Announcements of our Difference Makers in Education will begin on Monday, May 2, 2022.

