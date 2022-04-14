Radio One Exclusives
Breaking: Shooting at DaBaby’s North Carolina Home

DaBaby is no stranger to controversy. Less than a week after video circulates of a fan vehemently rejecting his kiss, the North Carolina rapper has allegedly had his home broken into. Reports are stating that the intruder was shot, though the injury isn’t believed to be life-threatening.

According to Newsweek:

DaBaby’s North Carolina home was visited by police on Wednesday evening, following reports of a shooting on the Troutman property.

The Troutman Police Department stated on Facebook that officers were called to the home of DaBaby, real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, at around 7:45 p.m., where they found “one subject suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.”

“The subject was transported by Iredell County EMS to a medical facility for treatment,” said the police representative in the statement.

This story is developing and we will have updates here once they become available.

[caption id="attachment_1162797" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Denise Truscello / Getty[/caption] Whenever the DaBaby trends on social media lately, it’s never for something good. The problematic North Carolina rapper became the subject of Twitter chatter after a video showed him getting rejected by a female fan he tried to plant a very unwanted kiss on. DaBaby, who is known for being welcoming when it comes to greeting his fans, was visibly shocked when the woman pushes his face away from hers as he tries to kiss her twice. https://twitter.com/XXL/status/1512100248923131918?s=20&t=sbGVhNeip-ro69ADq30l2g Reactions to the video began hitting timelines ranging from people not feeling the rapper’s disgusting behavior or feeling sorry for his PR team and lawyers. “DaBaby gotta have a list of all the ways to be super unlikable and just crossing shit off as he goes,” one Twitter user wrote while sharing the viral clip.  “DaBaby attempting to sexually assault one of his fans*,” another user tweet read while sharing the video.  https://twitter.com/Oui_Cake/status/1512303327178014721?s=20&t=xcnnXm4otNwb7TeqOjoXcQ “dababy has somehow managed to stay relevant for literally everything but his music lmaoo,” another Twitter user accurately pointed out.  Whatever the case, DaBaby has yet to talk about the situation, but we won’t be shocked if he does eventually break his silence via his Instagram Stories. This latest incident joins a long list of questionable behavior the rapper has been called out for. Just recently he came under fire for saying, “I don’t discriminate. Pull your t–ties out if you love DaBaby,” during a pre-Grammy performance at Drais Beach Club in Las Vegas. You can peep more reactions to the fan epically curving DaBaby in the gallery below. — Photo: Denise Truscello / Getty

Breaking: Shooting at DaBaby’s North Carolina Home  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

