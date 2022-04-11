The Stringer Bell is showing in Idris Elba.
“I went to a performing arts college and did two years of everything –– scene painting, a little ballet, a little contemporary dance,” Elba shared about his journey. Things however changed once he moved from London to America.
“It just all fell flat on its face very quickly for about four years,” he shared. “In that time period, I did a lot of things that I’m not proud of. But I did a lot of the things.”
He then went on to say that he worked as a DJ, a doorman at a comedy club, and sold weed while trying to get his career off the ground.
Idris Elba Sold Weed To Help Pay for Acting Career, Says Dave Chappelle Was His Customer was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com