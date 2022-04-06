Rihanna Ranks As The Richest Female Musician With Debut On Forbes’ Billionaire List

Over the span of 17 years, pop icon Rihanna has managed to single-handedly become the defining female musician of her generation. A string of hit albums, fast-selling clothing collaborations, starring movie roles and now a namesake beauty empire have all come together to launch 34-year-old Robyn Fenty into billionaire status.
With her debut on the annual Forbes World’s Billionaires List, Rih is adding one more notch on her belt as the current richest female musician in the world.
Rihanna’s net worth is listed at a whopping $1.7 billion, which Forbes says is primarily due to the success of her cosmetics line, FENTY Beauty. The LVMH brand garnered $550 million in revenue in 2020, and her sizable stake in the label is what hiked up her finances into the billions. Her popular Savage x FENTY lingerie line also helped elevate her net worth, especially after it raised money at a $1 billion valuation in February 2021.
Rihanna’s overall rank on the Billionaires List is 1,729, joining fellow musicians Kanye West at No. 1,513 ($2 billion) and mentor Jay-Z at No. 2,076 ($1.3 billion). In the lane of famous Black women, she also shares the 10-figure fame with Oprah Winfrey at 1,196 ($2.6 billion).
Adding to her lucrative feat, Rihanna was honored with a Forbes “Self-Made Score” of 10, the highest ranking for someone who didn’t earn their millions through nepotism or inheritance but rather by taking the road less traveled of hard work and being your own boss. It goes without saying, but Rihanna is all that and so much more.
We commend the Good Girl Gone Bad singer for setting an example for young girls of color all across the world that they too can become billionaires with the right determination. Congrats, queen!
