Fill That Fridge!! Enter H-E-B Grocery Giveaway Contest

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

From now through Sunday, April 17th, enter for a chance to win a grocery shopping spree valued at ______. The Grocery giveaway would take place on Thursday, April 14th 2022 at a TBD Houston HEB location (preferably HEB 6055 South Fwy, Houston, TX 77004).

Winner Selection

On Friday, April 1st _____ winners will be selected at random and contacted to be informed of the required in person grocery giveaway on April 14th at TBD time in order to receive prize. Winner must complete shopping during the designated date and time of the giveaway. (Evening time may work best so after shopping winners can take their groceries home)

On-Site Execution

Winners will check in at radio table inside the store and receive a wristband to begin shopping. At the completion of shopping they will go to a designated checkout lane where they will receive a gift card for the amount of ________. At this time their wrist band will be cut off and they will be able to check out. After checking out there will be a station/sponsor in-store photo op with station talent, sponsor, winner and their groceries.

Also On 97.9 The Box: