Good Morning H-Town
HomeGood Morning H-Town

Watch The TSU Marching Band Shut It DOWN At WrestleMania 38

This year's WrestleMania got a Texas Twist like you wouldn't believe!

American Professional Wrestler Bianca Belair made quite the entrance to WrestleMania 38 this past weekend! The highly-anticipated event went down in Arlington, Texas, on April 2 and 3rd at AT&T Stadium.

A premier event for wrestling enthusiasts, this particular WrestleMania was blessed with a special twist you’d only get from The Lone Star State. Texas Southern University’s Ocean of Soul Marching Band showed up and showed out as part of Belair’s dazzling entrance to the ring.

And believe us when we say they helped make it an unforgettable night for those in attendance.

That’s how we do – and now the whole world knows what we’ve all known for some time – no one gets down it like The Ocean of Soul!

Marching Band , tsu , wrestlemania

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED OCTOBER 18]
Array
72 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

The House Passes Legislation To Legalize Marijuana Nationwide

 3 days ago
04.02.22

Megan Thee Stallion Debuts Platinum Blonde Hairstyle On…

 3 days ago
04.02.22

Will Smith Resigns From The Academy, Refers To…

 3 days ago
04.02.22

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael Comes Out As Gay In…

 3 days ago
04.02.22

White Chicago Teacher Under Fire For Hanging Black…

 3 days ago
04.02.22

Viola Davis Leaves Fans Shook With Michelle Obama…

 3 days ago
04.01.22

Is August Alsina Trolling With His Latest Thirst…

 3 days ago
04.01.22

Waka Flocka Flame Confirms Split From Tammy Rivera:…

 4 days ago
04.01.22

Man Wanted For Deadly Gang Stabbing Nabbed In…

 4 days ago
04.01.22
WE tv And Ian Ziering Raise Awareness For Canine Companions For Independence

Bad Beat: Dame Dash Ordered To Dish Out…

 4 days ago
04.01.22
Photos