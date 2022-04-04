Watch The TSU Marching Band Shut It DOWN At WrestleMania 38

American Professional Wrestler Bianca Belair made quite the entrance to WrestleMania 38 this past weekend! The highly-anticipated event went down in Arlington, Texas, on April 2 and 3rd at AT&T Stadium.

A premier event for wrestling enthusiasts, this particular WrestleMania was blessed with a special twist you’d only get from The Lone Star State. Texas Southern University’s Ocean of Soul Marching Band showed up and showed out as part of Belair’s dazzling entrance to the ring.

And believe us when we say they helped make it an unforgettable night for those in attendance.

That’s how we do – and now the whole world knows what we’ve all known for some time – no one gets down it like The Ocean of Soul!

Also On 97.9 The Box: