Jazmine Sullivan and Questlove Win Big at The Grammys

On Sunday, at the 64th Annual Grammys, representatives from Philadelphia were collecting their things and going home with a smile.

Jazmine Sullivan has been nominated for a Grammy 12 times prior to Sunday’s proceedings.

The singer/songwriter phenom was nominated for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B song for “Pick Up Your Feelings”. She was also nominated for Best R&B album, Heaux Tales. Jazmine Sullivan’s winless streak ended as she took home Grammys for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B album.

In the Best R&B Performance it was actually a tie between Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars’ smash hit “Leave The Door Open”. The historic tie is actually the 22nd tie in Grammys history. Heaux Tales has given Jazmine plenty of awards and acclaim including Album of the Year awards at the BET Awards and the Soul Train Music Awards.

Jasmine didn’t perform at the Grammys this year, but her she expressed her gratitude for her wins.

The 64th Annual Grammys – Jazmine Sullivan Best R&B Album Speech

As for Questlove, he took home a Grammy for Best Music Film.

Summer Of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) has been a powerhouse of a film for the Roots’ drummer. He is just coming off of winning an Oscar for Best Documentary Feature. The film has 64 wins and 45 nominations in total throughout the various award selections globally. This signifies his first solo win at the Grammys stage. He had previously won three awards with his band The Roots.

During his award speech he showed love to the artists, like Gladys Knight and B.B. King, that were featured in the film.

The 64th Annual Grammys – Questlove Best Music Film Speech

Congratulations to Jazmine and Questlove, keep on shining!

