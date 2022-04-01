Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Megan Thee Stallion Debuts Platinum Blonde Hairstyle On Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram to debut her new platinum blonde locs and we're loving this look on the rap star!

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Megan the Stallion is rocking a brand new platinum ‘do that we’re already obsessed with!

Taking to Instagram today, the “Savage” rapper shared her brand new hairstyle consisting of a platinum blonde ombre look that was everything! She rocked the new hairstyle in a short, blunt cut with bouncy curls and wore the style parted over to one side of her gorgeous face. As for the ensemble, she rocked an all-jean outfit including a jean crop top and blue jean pants. She paired the look with a matching blue Chanel purse and wore minimal jewelry, only rocking a blinged-out necklace, ring, and bracelet on her wrist.

For her first post, she shared an animated Instagram Reel where she modeled the bouncy look to perfection. “When it still move in thee jeans 😛 @fashionnova,” she captioned the IG video. Check it out below. 

She then shared an IG carousel where she modeled the look from different angles. “Im in love with yellow diamonds , that’s how I’ve been building my set up lately 💛 all custom just for me 😛 outfit @fashionnova,”  she captioned this photo set. Check it out below.

 

“It turned out cool🙂,” one of Meg’s 28 million Instagram followers wrote underneath the gorgeous photo set while another commented, “WOWW 😍,” while another simply said, “Love it 😍😍😍✨.”

We’re loving this look on the self-proclaimed Hot Girl!

DON’T MISS…

Megan Thee Stallion Is Crowned Glamour Magazine’s Woman Of The Year

Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up With Nike As The ‘Hot Girl Coach’

 

Megan Thee Stallion Debuts Platinum Blonde Hairstyle On Instagram  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED OCTOBER 18]
Array
72 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

The House Passes Legislation To Legalize Marijuana Nationwide

 17 hours ago
04.02.22

Megan Thee Stallion Debuts Platinum Blonde Hairstyle On…

 18 hours ago
04.02.22

Will Smith Resigns From The Academy, Refers To…

 18 hours ago
04.02.22

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael Comes Out As Gay In…

 24 hours ago
04.02.22

White Chicago Teacher Under Fire For Hanging Black…

 1 day ago
04.02.22

Viola Davis Leaves Fans Shook With Michelle Obama…

 1 day ago
04.01.22

Is August Alsina Trolling With His Latest Thirst…

 1 day ago
04.01.22

Waka Flocka Flame Confirms Split From Tammy Rivera:…

 1 day ago
04.01.22

Man Wanted For Deadly Gang Stabbing Nabbed In…

 1 day ago
04.01.22
WE tv And Ian Ziering Raise Awareness For Canine Companions For Independence

Bad Beat: Dame Dash Ordered To Dish Out…

 1 day ago
04.01.22
Photos
Close