Being guarded in these dating streets is actually a good thing.

As a matter of fact, The Bible instructs us to be guarded in a few critical areas. This is the first episode of a 5-part series brought to you by Laterras R. Whitfield titled, “Guarded.” Today’s episode is a casual conversation with our very own Sky Houston, as she shares her dating woes and how important it is to “Guard Your Mind.”

Guard Your Mind: Sky Houston Tackles Modern Dating On ‘Dear Future Wifey’ Podcast was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

