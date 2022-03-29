Entertainment News
Anthony Anderson's Wife, Alvina Files Divorce After 22 Years, For The Second Time

Anthony Anderson‘s wife, Alvina, has filed for divorce for the second time, ending their 22-year marriage.

Per reports, she filed for divorce last weekend in Los Angeles stating irreconcilable differences is the reason for the split.  She is requesting spousal support from Anthony and wants him to pay her attorney fees. The two got married in 1999 and separated from 2014 to 2016.Alvina filed for divorce in 2015 due to irreconcilable differences after separating in 2014 and also asked for spousal support then as well.

The couple shares two adult children: Nathan, 22, and Kyra, 26. 

