5 Times Meagan Good Broke The Internet With Her Bangin’ Body

Whew! With Summer a few months away, Meagan Good put the heat in Matte Collections’ new Havana Heat line, breaking the Internet once again with her unbelievable physique. The sultry promo clip, which was posted yesterday, already has thousands of comments and likes, but we honestly expect nothing less from a woman who looks as good as Meagan “Ms. Good if you’re nasty” Good.

Since Meagan Good’s body is always trending, here’s five times she broke the Internet with her bangin’ body.

Matte Collection Hottie

In the clip, Meagan breaks down her bathing suit style, between prints and solids and one-pieces and two-pieces. “I’m going to have to have to go with solids,” she answers while peering down and at her abs that are peeking in the cut-out bodysuit she’s wearing. When it comes to a bathing suit or bikini, she responds, “I would usually say bikini, but the way that this Havana Heat line is hitting, I might have to go for the one-piece this year.”

Baddie In Blue

Every color looks good on Meagan Good, but there’s something about blue that stands out on the beloved actress. Meagan rocked her signature faux locs in a high bun and let her face and body do the talking. Meagan was styled by Philippe Uter and hair by Nubia Bowe.

Show Him What He’s Missing

One of the sexiest things about Meagan Good, is she can be fully clothed and covered and her body will still stand out. Here she is rocking a skin-tight teal mini dress while promoting going back to work after shocking fans with news of her divorce from Devon Franklin.

On Our Digital Cover

Meagan Good gave us a fierce lioness moment on our “Power Issue” serving body and face in the shoot by Cecile Boko. In our cover story, she revealed how she’s remained so confident over the years despite public scrutiny over her sexy style and body. “I do truly feel that I’ve never been apologetic and I’ve always walked in my truth,” she said.

On The Red Carpet

It doesn’t matter where or what carpet it is, if Meagan’s on it, she’s going to own it. We could have chosen any red carpet image from the 2022 NAACP Image Awards or the AAFCA Awards, but this black corset dress and blonde hair moment on the carpet of the Harlem premiere really shows off her dark side.

