Saweetie Is Ice Cold In Her New Blue Bundles

Saweetie is known for giving us hair goals and the beauty recently took to Instagram to show off her latest hair color and we have to say, it’s ice cold!
Taking to the social platform, the “My Type” emcee posted a series of videos and pictures showing off her latest ‘do, this time trading in her blonde baldie for long, icy blue locs that were everything on the superstar! She paired the look with a white bra-like crop top, blue sweats and rocked matching blue stiletto nails for the impromptu IG photoshoot. To show off her latest look, she posed in the passenger seat of a Rolls Royce while serving face and body in honor of her new ‘do.
