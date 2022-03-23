Entertainment News
[VIDEO] Woops! See Ari Groover's Wig 'Keep On Rolling' Right Off Her Head In Tina Turner Musical

Ari Groover is going viral after her wig kept on rolling and rolled right off her head during her Tina Turner performance on Broadway.

Groover is an understudy for Tina: The Tina Turner Musical on Broadway and during her performance of Tina Turner’s iconic 1971 song, “Proud Mary” her wig flew off while hitting Tina’s signature dance moves.  When the wig flew, she quickly picked it up, threw it to the side, stayed in character, and continued to perform. 

“Sometimes you just dance your wig right on off!!!” Groover wrote on her Instagram with the clip. “This Tina was LIVE HUNEY!!!”

Fans of the musical quickly praised the performer for giving them a show and the clip started to gain traction on social media.

Groover normally plays supporting characters in the broadway show but filled in as Tina for lead actor Nkeki Obi-Melekwe.
The biomusical opened at the Lunt-Fontanne Theater on Nov. 7, 2019, took a pause during the pandemic, and reopened in October 2021.RELATED:

Throughout her 50+ plus years in the music industry, Tina Turner has proved time and time again that she was simply the best. The legendary entertainer, whose real name is Anna Mae Bullock, has given us a catalog of electrifying chart-topping music. Tina Turner has sold over 100 million records throughout her career and she is the first artist to have a top 40 hit across seven consecutive decades in the UK. And did we mention those million dollar legs that were made in mini skirt heaven. This week, the queen of Rock & Roll captured our attention again, with the release of the trailer for her new documentary titled Tina, which will be available on HBO March 27th. Like many Black women, Tina’s rise to the top was drenched in pain and trauma as she endured years of emotional and physical abuse at the hands of her late husband Ike Turner. Although Tina divorced Ike in 1978, the years of abuse still hunt the Icon and she suffers from PTSD. In the documentary, Tina shares it took her many years to find success as a solo artist following her split from Ike, who died in 2007 at the age of 76. In addition to suffering from post traumatic stress disorder, Tina has also experienced other health issues and heartache. In 2013 Tina suffered a stroke and had to learn to walk again. Then in 2016 Tina was diagnosed with kidney failure and intestinal cancer which required to have a kidney transplant, with the kidney donated by her husband Erwin. However Tina’s greatest heartbreak came in 2018 when her son Craig committed suicide. In the documentary, Tina says: “It wasn’t a good life. The good did not balance the bad.” At one point, Tina posed questions that seemed a bit cryptic, she asked, “But when do you stop being proud? I mean, when do you, how do you bow out slowly? Just go away?” Later in the documentary, her husband makes Tina’s words my clear by sharing that she told him, she said,‘I’m going to America to say goodbye to my American fans and I’ll wrap it up’. Tina’s husband Erwin Bach went on to say, “And I think this documentary and the play, this is it — it’s a closure.” The 81-year-old superstar has devoted nearly all of her life to her career, family and fans. If this is goodbye, we honor the queen by celebrating for her sultry and influential style that remains unmatched. She brought the sexy to Rock & Roll and it made her better than all the rest.

 

[VIDEO] Woops! See Ari Groover’s Wig ‘Keep On Rolling’ Right Off Her Head In Tina Turner Musical  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

