Pusha T Collabs With Arby’s For Spicy Diss Track, McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish Gets Cooked

Kenzo : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023

Source: Victor Boyko / Getty

Pusha T will secure the bag, and “Diet Coke” doesn’t need to be involved. The VA rapper collaborated with Arby’s to drop a spicy diss track aimed at a competitor.

Yes, that Arby’s.

“Just dropped a diss track with @Arbys. Grab some popcorn and a Spicy Fish Sandwich. #ArbysSpicyFishDissTrack #ArbysPaidMeButIWouldSayThisAnyway,” wrote Push on Instagram, sharing the song.

Pusha T uses his bars to disparage the McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish because apparently the beef is on. “A little cube of fish from a clown is basic,” spits Push A Ton. We can’t front, the beat is hard.

The collab shouldn’t be too surprising because Push is credited with securing the bag for Arby’s “We have the meats” campaign music. It goes even deeper because it was Clipse who created the McDonald’s “I’m Loving it” campaign jingle, too.

McDonald’s has 24 hours. We’ll expect a tweet instead of proper bars, though.

