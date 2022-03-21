Entertainment News
Buffalo Brick Talk: Griselda Announces U.S. “Claires Back Tour”

Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, and Benny The Butcher will rock the stages at Coachella ahead of hitting the road starting in May.

For all those voicing concerns or spreading the false rumors that the Griselda squad is moving in different directions, it’s time to fix your face. Dubbed the “Claires Back Tour,” Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, and Benny The Butcher are set to embark on a 10-city tour of the United States this coming spring.

2022 already proved to be a big year for the Buffalo, N.Y. trio, with Conway The Machine releasing his long-awaited major-label debut, God Don’t Make Mistakes, and his cousin Benny The Butcher dropping the potent Tana Talk 4 project. Westside Gunn, currently having a quiet year on the audio side, is still masterminding deals on the backend as he’s always done.

The squad will rock the Coachella stages in April and then hit the road on March 10 with the tour kicking off in Chicago, Ill., and ending in early June in Los Angeles, Calif. This is the first tour for the crew since 2020, and they’ll be supported on the tour by Doe Boy.

For those looking to attend what Westside Gunn is calling “the greatest show on Earth,” check out the Griselda website on May 25th to snag yours. The dates for the tour are listed out below.

Tue 5/10/2022 Chicago, IL Radius

Sat 5/14/2022 Rochester, NY Armory

Sun 5/15/2022 Boston, MA Roadrunner

Wed 5/18/2022 New York, NY T5

Thu 5/19/2022 Washington DC Echo Stage

Sat 5/21/2022 Atlanta, GA Coca Cola Roxy

Thu 5/26/2022 Dallas, TX The Factory

Sun 5/29/2022 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom

Thu 6/2/2022 San Francisco, CA Warfield

Fri 6/3/2022 Los Angeles, CA Shrine Expo Hall

