T.I. & Domani "Family Connect," 5ive Mics & Fat Joe "New New York" & More | Daily Visuals 3.21.22

T.I. and Domani make some family friendly music and 5ive Mics and Fat Joe hold down NYC for the hardcore. Today's Daily Visuals.

T.I. seems to be getting his seed, Domani more familiar with the family hustle as the father and son connect to make some pretty impressive music over some production provided by Tip’s other seed, Messiah.

 

In the family visuals to “Family Connect,” Tip and Domani get together to put that work in the studio where they put pen to paper before boxing up their belongings in their home to move on to, well, we’re not sure where they moving to. Pretty dope song though.

From the Big Peach to the Big Apple, 5ive Mics calls on Fat Joe to roll through the streets of the city that never sleeps before sitting on some thrones in Times Square for their clip to “New New York.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from FerQuan, Icewear Vezzo, and more.

T.I. & DOMANI – “FAMILY CONNECT”

5IVE MICS & FAT JOE – “NEW NEW YORK”

FERQUAN – “HEARTLESS”

ICEWEAR VEZZO – “THE FIRST 48”

SADA BABY – “BOP STICK”

LIL CHRIS – “GHOST OF BIGGIE”

was originally published on hiphopwired.com

