Report: Young Thug’s Baby Mom, Lakevia Jackson Shot & Killed at Bowling Alley

According to CBS46, Young Thug’s baby mother, Lakevia Jackson was shot and killed at a bowling alley. Jackson was in attendance at a friend’s birthday party where a fight broke out. Following the fight the suspect waited 20 minutes outside of the bowling alley.
Once Lakevia came out she was shot and killed.
The victim’s mother says the fight all began over a bowling ball.
More news to come as the story develops.
RELATED: Young Thug, Gunna & Lil Meech Pay Homage to BMF at Red Carpet Premiere [Video]
RELATED: Young Thug And Friends at The StateFarm Arena
RELATED: Young Thug and Gunna Post Bail For 30 Inmates At Fulton County Jail [VIDEO]
#SlimeLanguage: Young Thug’s New Compilation Project ‘Slime Language’ Has Twitter Talking
#SlimeLanguage: Young Thug’s New Compilation Project ‘Slime Language’ Has Twitter Talking
1.
Source: 1 of 16
Mood listening to #SlimeLanguage pic.twitter.com/BEBoRySGle— D.Brown (@LongLiveDBrown) August 17, 2018
2.Source: 2 of 16
3.
Source: 3 of 16
Thug , Gunna and Baby the Best trio of all time don’t @ me #slimelanguage— Von 🇯🇲🏁 (@idontpeacetreat) August 17, 2018
4.Source: 4 of 16
5.
Source: 5 of 16
Don’t Ever Ask Me How I’m Doin Anymore Cuz U Already Know The Answer 🐍🐍#SlimeLanguage is Out ..I’m Always Good From Now 💚💚— Xtacks💰 (@Loq_Xtacks) August 17, 2018
6.Source: 6 of 16
7.
Source: 7 of 16
My whole timeline right now #SLIMELANGUAGE pic.twitter.com/0DSSXjWUuq— Reez ✨ (@yslreez) August 17, 2018
8.Source: 8 of 16
9.
Source: 9 of 16
Ima save y’all time...it’s not the old ‘Slime Season Thugga’...it’s Jefferey.. #Slimelanguage— 💯 Cash (@CashNasty) August 17, 2018
10.
Source: 10 of 16
had to bust it out for #SlimeLanguage 🐍🐍 pic.twitter.com/MPHVytJSTK— 💍💍💍💍 (@fucc_curry) August 17, 2018
11.Source: 11 of 16
12.Source: 12 of 16
13.
Source: 13 of 16
young thug flow on Gain Clout #SlimeLanguage pic.twitter.com/sD3XoQsUWP— SighBabii (@somebodypops) August 17, 2018
14.
Source: 14 of 16
When thug started flowing on gain clout #SlimeLanguage pic.twitter.com/CHrDy7K3Bl— casamyles🍾 (@prontomyles) August 17, 2018
15.Source: 15 of 16
16.
Source: 16 of 16
Lil Baby, Gunna, Thug #SlimeLanguage pic.twitter.com/0oHtZXp53s— Shamar (@shamarshyne) August 17, 2018
Report: Young Thug’s Baby Mom, Lakevia Jackson Shot & Killed at Bowling Alley was originally published on hotspotatl.com