Report: Young Thug’s Baby Mom, Lakevia Jackson Shot & Killed at Bowling Alley

The Box Houston Featured Video
Young Thug Savage Mode II release party

Source: (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage) / (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

According to CBS46, Young Thug’s baby mother, Lakevia Jackson was shot and killed at a bowling alley. Jackson was in attendance at a friend’s birthday party where a fight broke out. Following the fight the suspect waited 20 minutes outside of the bowling alley.

Once Lakevia came out she was shot and killed.

The victim’s mother says the fight all began over a bowling ball.

More news to come as the story develops.

 

Report: Young Thug’s Baby Mom, Lakevia Jackson Shot & Killed at Bowling Alley  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

