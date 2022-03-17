News
Joseline Hernandez Releases Statement After Alleged Reunion Show Attack

Joseline Hernandez is facing backlash after rumors surface that she attacked cast members during the Season 3 taping of Joseline’s Cabaret Las Vegas. After the drama went down the alleged victims and cast members took to social media to explain what happened! Joseline doubled down on the claims but soon went ghost on social media and deleted her page after fans began criticizing her and fiancé, Ballistic for the alleged beat down. Lore’l has the rundown on that and more!

Now Joseline’s camp and The Zeus Network seem to be playing clean up releasing an official statement from the official Zeus Network Instagram page. Guess we’ll have to wait and see how this all unfolds. You know we’ll keep you updated!

Joseline Hernandez Releases Statement After Alleged Reunion Show Attack

