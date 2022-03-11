Kanye West Served Subpoena For Federal Fraud Trial of Ex-Employee

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Ye, also known as Kanye West, will be appearing in court after being summoned to testify in a trial involving his former employee.

The rapper and culture maven was issued a subpoena to appear and testify at the upcoming federal trial of Arjun Dhillon, which is set to take place at the Drisken Courthouse in Chicago, Illinois. Dhillon is facing charges of wire fraud, which involved him “falsely representing his association with Kanye West to secure a $250,000 payment” to a philanthropist based in Florida, according to prosecutors. The victim managed to prevent the fraud after contacting his bank. Dhillon is also alleged to have created several fake email accounts to convince the victim that he was still affiliated with Ye, who had no knowledge of what was taking place. The incident reportedly occurred in October 2018, after West had severed ties with Dhillon.

The news of the subpoena comes as West is undergoing crises on a couple of fronts. He has recently come under fire for music videos that show him kidnapping & harming someone who looks like Pete Davidson, the SNL comedian currently in a relationship with West’s ex, Kim Kardashian. The former couple also recently went to court as Kardashian sought to be declared legally single.

Ye’s identity in legal documents was previously obscured as he was referred to in the filing as “Musician A”. Dhillon’s attorneys had contacted the firm that represented West, Pryor Cashman LLP in order to find out more about communications they received regarding the case. The judge in the case, Thomas Durkin, was reportedly annoyed that West has not responded to the subpoena and directed both the prosecutors and the defense to submit witness lists by March 24th. Jury selection is set for April 4th.

